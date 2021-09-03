

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group said that Jörg Eberhart, currently CEO of Air Dolomiti, will assume the position of 'Head of Strategy & Organizational Development' at Lufthansa Group, effective on October 1, 2021.



He will succeed William Wilms, who was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik on 1 September 2021.



Jörg Eberhart has served as President and CEO of Air Dolomiti since 2014. He was also a member of the Executive Board of Lufthansa CityLine. Before that, he held a number of management positions at Lufthansa Group.



In a separate press release, Lufthansa said its passengers can now enjoy a whole new flying experience on short and medium-haul routes. On Saturday, the first Airbus 321neo with the modern Airspace Cabin will take off from Frankfurt for Fuerteventura.



In addition, the new cabin will also be used by Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings in new aircraft of the Airbus 320 family. The huge new overhead bins have a forty percent larger volume and can even hold sixty percent more suitcases, as they can be stowed vertically in the bins, Lufthansa said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LUFTHANSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de