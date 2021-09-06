

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies (TTA.L, TOT), formerly called as Total SA, plans to invest $27 billion in Iraq in a 25-year deal. The deal includes investments in various energy projects, including injecting seawater into oil fields to increase the amount of oil recovered, a natural-gas processing plant and a solar farm, according to several reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The French energy company has pledged an initial investment of $10 billion in the projects, the reports said.



A spokesman for the Iraqi oil ministry reportedly said that the projects would help improve the country's electricity supply.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOTALENERGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de