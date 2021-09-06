

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com Inc. (JD) announced the appointment of Lei Xu as President of JD.com, Lijun Xin as CEO of JD Retail and Enlin Jin as CEO of JD Health International Inc., effective immediately.



The company noted that Richard Qiangdong Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, will devote more time to formulating the Company's long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas.



Xu has been with the company since 2009 and was previously CEO of JD Retail, responsible for the development, operation and strategy of JD.com's retail business.



