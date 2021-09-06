

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths News plc notified investors of a change in details for senior independent non-executive director Mark Whiteling. He has been appointed as Chairman and non-executive director of Xpediator PLC with effect from 22 September 2021. Mark Whiteling will also be a member of their Remuneration Committee, Smiths News noted.



Mark Whiteling joined the Board of Smiths News plc on 1 September 2017. Mark was the Chief Financial Officer of Interserve PLC and has previously been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Premier Farnell plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SMITHS NEWS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de