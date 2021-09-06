

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) said, for the month of August 2021, net sales were NT$18.79 billion compared to NT$14.84 billion, prior year, an increase of 26.60 percent.



For the Jan.-Aug. period, net sales were NT$135.16 billion compared to NT$116.99 billion, previous year, an increase of 15.53 percent.



Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company. It provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry.



