

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group has unveiled a new N163/6MW-plus turbine for its product portfolio.



The company said that compared with its sister model, the N163/5.X, the new N163/6.X is able to produce an up to 7% higher annual energy yield.



The N163/6.X has a design lifetime of 25 years, but also comes with an extended lifetime for specific sites for up to 35 years, the company said in a statement.



The N163/6.X is designed for moderate and light-wind regions, but focusses on selected core markets in Europe.



The start of series production of the N163/6.X is scheduled for the beginning of 2023. The Nordex Group has already received the first orders for the N163/6.X.



