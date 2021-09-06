

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's trade balance swung to deficit in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of CZK 7.245 billion in July versus a surplus CZK 14.024 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 29.7 billion.



In June, trade deficit was CZK 6.082 billion.



Exports grew 4.3 percent annually in July and imports gained 12.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 3.1 percent in July, while imports declined 1.3 percent.



