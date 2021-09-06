

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday after data showed factory orders in the country grew unexpectedly in July driven by foreign demand.



Factory orders grew 3.4 percent on a monthly basis, Destatis said - confounding expectations for a decline of 1 percent. However, the pace of growth was weaker than June's 4.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, factory orders grew significantly by 24.4 percent in July, following a 26.5 percent increase in June.



Meanwhile, Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped to a score of 19.6 in September from 22.2. That was slightly below expectations for a score of 19.7 and marked the lowest reading since April, 2021.



The benchmark DAX jumped 97 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,878 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.



Wind turbine maker Nordex gained 1.7 percent after it unveiled a new N163/6MW-plus turbine for its product portfolio.



The company said that compared with its sister model, the N163/5.X, the new N163/6.X is able to produce an up to 7 percent higher annual energy yield.



