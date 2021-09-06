

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At IAA Mobility 2021, Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) presented innovations in e-mobility, such as 3-in-1 electric axle systems, thermal management and 800 V power electronics. The 3-in-1 electric axle combines the electric motor, gearbox and power electronics in a single system. The new 800-volt on-board power supply uses the latest silicon carbide semiconductor technology.



The company presented a modular rolling chassis for completely new urban mobility solutions. The rolling chassis is a scalable platform for new, driverless mobility solutions. It features a flexible architecture that supports various by-wire steering and powertrain options.



Separately, Schaeffler announced the company and Mobileye have agreed on a long-term cooperation. Mobileye is an Intel Company. Under the agreement, the rolling chassis from Schaeffler is combined with the Mobileye Drive self-driving system. The companies will offer an autonomous vehicle platform which enables the rapid scaling of autonomous transport solutions from 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

