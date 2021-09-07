

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Communications & Power Industries LLC agreed to acquire L3 ESSCO Inc. from an affiliate of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



ESSCO is a manufacturer of metal space frame ground radomes that support a variety of applications, including air defense, weather radar, air traffic control, and satellite telemetry and tracking. ESSCO also designs and manufactures specialty radomes and composite structures.



The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the calendar year 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de