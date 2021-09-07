

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to keep benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target at 10 basis points.



Before the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the kiwi, it retreated from its early highs against the rest of major rivals.



The aussie was worth 81.70 against the yen, 1.5965 against the euro, 0.7441 against the greenback and 1.0426 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.



