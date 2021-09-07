

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), in its trading update in respect of the period since 1 May 2021, said that trading continues to progress well, in line with the trends and momentum described in its full year results on 22 June 2021. Driven by differentiated sustainable packaging offer, box volumes have grown very strongly versus the comparable prior year period.



The company noted that e-commerce continues to be a priority and our growth is being supported by investment in technology solutions and the further roll out of digital platform, underpinned by extensive European distribution network.



DS Smith said that the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, but the company remains confident about the prospects for the business in this financial year and beyond.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DS SMITH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de