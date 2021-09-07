

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to popularize hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technologies and mobility solutions in transportation and other industrial sectors. The company presented its plans at the Hydrogen Wave global online forum held on Tuesday.



The Group unveiled plans that will see the electrification of all new commercial vehicle models - featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains, as well as the application of fuel cell systems - to all models by 2028.



The Group said it will introduce next- generation fuel cell system - 100kW and 200kW variations - in 2023 with costs being lowered by more than 50%, total package volume reduced by 30% and power output doubled.



The Group plans to achieve a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) price point comparable to a battery electric vehicle (BEV) by 2030.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de