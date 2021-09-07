

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2021 dropped to 28 million pounds from 78 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent was 1 million pounds or 0.1 pence per share down from 54 million pounds or 8.5 pence per share in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per basic share were 10.2 pence compared to 17.8 pence per share in the prior year.



Total revenue for the period of 936 million pounds was 1% lower than the equivalent period last year on a constant currency basis and 5% lower on a reported basis.



The company noted that a 4.0 pence per share interim dividend will be paid on 5 November 2021 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 1 October 2021.



The company anticipates full-year revenue for the Group, excluding Liquidnet, to be broadly in line with 2020 on a constant currency basis.



The company noted that trading activity in July and August 2021 was broadly in-line with the prior year. The Group expects to complete its targeted 35 million pounds annualized cost savings plan by year end. Around two-thirds of the savings are expected to be achieved in the front office.



