

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone GDP data for the second quarter and German ZEW economic sentiment for September are due at 5.00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1872 against the greenback, 130.52 against the yen, 0.8595 against the pound and 1.0855 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de