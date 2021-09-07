BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week.
The downside remained capped after data from Destatis showed German industrial production recovered in July.
Industrial production grew 1 percent month-on-month in July, offsetting a revised 1 percent fall in June. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.9 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial output advanced 5.7 percent in July, faster than the 5.4 percent increase posted in June.
The benchmark DAX dropped 0.2 percent to 15,907 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.
Deutsche Telekom AG gained 0.7 percent after it struck a share-swap deal with Softbank Group to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile and sold its Dutch unit in a major restructuring.
Allianz edged down slightly on reports that German regulator BaFin has started its own investigation into the insurance giant's Structured Alpha Funds.
