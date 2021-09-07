

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Tuesday as investors awaited updates on when European and other central banks might wound down their stimulus.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent to 7,162 after gaining 0.7 percent on Monday.



Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were subdued as oil prices eased amid fears over slower demand.



Paper and packaging leader DS Smith rallied 2.6 percent after an upbeat trading update.



TP ICAP Group shares slumped 7 percent. The world's largest inter-dealer broker reported a lower half-year profit.



Upmarket fashion retailer Ted Baker climbed 1.8 percent after sales surged during the second quarter.



In economic releases, U.K. house price annual inflation slowed further in August, but the average price for a residential property hit a fresh record high, survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed.



The house price index climbed 7.1 percent year-on-year following a 7.6 percent rise in the previous month.



The annual rate has slowed every month since hitting a peak of 9.6 percent in May. The latest increase was the slowest in five months.



