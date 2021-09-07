

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) announced Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive's focus on putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.



This is the first planned acquisition for Accenture in South Africa and on the African continent.



King James Group's team of 300 highly skilled creative and brand experts will join Accenture Interactive in South Africa.



