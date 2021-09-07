

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the third consecutive day, daily COVID cases in the United States remained below the 1,00,000 mark, which is a relieving data when compared to the uptrend of cases the country has been witnessing for quote some days.



The weekly average of coronavirus cases has fallen to 132,135, marking 12 percent fall in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



With 73331 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Monday, the national total has increased to 40,019,441, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



530 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 649,168.



California reported the most number of cases - 7054 - while Texas reported most COVID-related deaths - 47.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has reached 101,747, marking 8 percent increase in a fortnight.



A total of 31,199,835 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



1,531,296 tests were conducted on Monday.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 175,968,266 people have been fully vaccinated in the United States. This includes 92.4 percent of people above 65.



A total of 206,908,710 people, or 62.3 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 374,488,924 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

