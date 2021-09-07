

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday announced that it will be holding its annual launch event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.



Like last year's event, this year's will be also held virtually with no media members invited to attend in person. The launch will be streamed on Apple's website.



Apple, which usually unveils new iPhones in September, had launched the last year's iPhone 12 in October, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the September event, the company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPads among other services.



However, as this year, things are back to normal, Apple is expected to launch its next-gen iPhone 13 models, the Apple Watch Series 7, and as well a new updated AirPods.



According to macrumors.com, the new iPhone 13? models will be similar to the iPhone 12 models with few design changes. Apple are also reportedly planning to release a 5.4-inch ?iPhone 13? mini, a 6.1-inch ?iPhone 13?, a 6.1-inch ?iPhone 13? Pro, and a 6.7-inch ?iPhone 13? Pro Max.



