

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar gained ground against its major rivals on Tuesday, coming off one-month lows touched last week, as the focus shifted to the upcoming European Central Bank meeting this Thursday.



The yields on long-term U.S. Treasury notes climbed higher, adding to dollar's strength.



The dollar index rose to 92.57, gaining nearly 0.6%.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to $1.1843, gaining from $1.1872.



The Pound Sterling weakened against the dollar, fetching $1.3785 a unit, nearly 0.4% less than the previous closing level of $1.3838. Survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed that UK house price annual inflation slowed further in August, but the average price for a residential property hit a fresh record high.



The house price index climbed 7.1% year-on-year following a 7.6% rise in the previous month.



The Yen slid to 110.29 a dollar, from 109.84 on Friday. Preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index decreased in July after rising in the previous month.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 104.1 in July from 104.6 in June. In May, the index was 103.1.



Against the Aussie, the dollar strengthened to 0.7388 from 0.7439. As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target unchanged at 10 basis points.



The Swiss franc eased to 0.9195 a dollar, falling from 0.9151. Swiss jobless rate fell a seasonally to 2.9% in August from 3% in July, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in August from 2.8% in the previous month.



The Loonie weakened to 1.2647 against the dollar, giving up nearly 0.9% from 1.2535, as crude oil prices declined sharply on concerns about outlook for energy demand.



