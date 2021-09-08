

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motors (F) said on Tuesday that former Tesla and Apple Inc. (AAPL) executive Doug Field would be joining the company as part of its new Ford + turnaround plan. The appointment of Doug Field is expected to boost the carmaker's technology efforts.



While at Tesla, Field was responsible for the development of Tesla Model 3 and while working at Apple, he was vice-president of special projects, including the Titan car project.



At Ford Motors, Field will take up the position of chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. He will be heading the company's vehicle controls, enterprise connectivity, features, integration and validation, architecture and platform, driver assistance technology and digital engineering tools.



Commenting on the appointment, Ford CEO, Jim Farley, said, 'His talent and commitment to innovation that improves customers' lives will be invaluable as we build out our Ford+ plan to deliver awesome products, always-on customer relationships and ever-improving user experiences.'



Field will be reporting directly to Farley. Incidentally, he began his career in 1987 at Ford and since then has worked in different companies, before he joined Apple in 2018.



The hiring of Doug Field is a major boost for Ford and a big hit to Apple and its secret car project, which the company is yet to confirm.



