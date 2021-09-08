

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was up 1.9 percent on year in the second quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent following the 3.7 percent contraction in the previous three months.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was up 0.5 percent - again exceeding expectations for 0.4 percent after sinking 0.9 percent in the three months prior.



Capital expenditure rose 2.3 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 2.0 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de