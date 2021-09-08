

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group AG (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) said its capital increase generated gross proceeds of approximately 232.29 million euros. It was raised through the placement of 5.1 million new shares at a price of 49.60 Swiss francs per new share. The new shares are anticipated to be admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 9 September 2021. The new shares carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 2021.



The Group plans to use the net proceeds from the capital increase to fund, in part, the acquisition of AKKA Technologies.



Coram Williams, CFO of Adecco Group, said: 'We are already planning the integration of AKKA and Modis, and we look forward to updating investors regularly on progress and demonstrating the value created.'



