

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) stated that the first 20 weeks of fiscal year 2022 delivered a strong trading performance against a hugely challenging backdrop. The Group remains positive on its prospects for fiscal 2022 and beyond. Halfords continues to project a full year profit before tax of above 75 million pounds on a post IFRS-16 basis.



For the 20-week period to 20 August 2021, Halfords Group recorded total revenue growth of 10.5% from last year. LFL revenue growth was 10.8%, for the period. The Group noted that its motoring business now represents 65% of revenues.



'Although our cycling business is currently impacted by the considerable disruption in the global supply chain, we remain confident in the long-term outlook for the cycling market,' said Graham Stapleton, CEO.



