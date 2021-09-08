

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments (TXN), a designer and manufacturer of semiconductors and integrated circuits, on Wednesday, announced that it has introduced 70-W brushless DC (BLDC) motor drivers to deliver code-free, sensorless trapezoidal, and field-oriented control (FOC).



The newly introduced real-time control systems support the engineers to spin BLDC motors in less than 10 minutes while making motor systems quieter and as much as 70 percent smaller, the Dallas-based firm said.



The new technology allows the technicians and engineers to reduce the time taken for designing a range of industrial systems including home appliances, ventilators, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.



The MCF8316A and MCT8316A BLDC motor drivers provide a high control capability to help engineers to achieve higher performance in applications such as air purifiers, refrigerators, washing machines, and fans.



The MCT8316A includes variable trapezoidal control techniques that designers can use to reduce motor noise, the company added.



