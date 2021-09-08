

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) and S-Bahn Hamburg GmbH have signed a contract for the delivery of an additional 64 Class 490 S-Bahn trains. The order marks Germany's first implementation of automated train operation in automation level 2 for new SBahn vehicles. Alstom said S-Bahn Hamburg GmbH will receive vehicles that already comply with the latest state-of-the-art signalling technology.



Initially, Alstom will manufacture three vehicles that will undergo extensive testing and inspection. Vehicle deliveries are scheduled for 2025 and 2026.



Alstom noted that the order is an option from a framework contract signed in 2013 and is valued at around 500 million euros.



