

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech (LOGI), a manufacturer of computer peripherals and software, on Wednesday announced the launch of Logi Dock, with an aim to simplify personal workspaces and improve the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers.



The new product allows the professionals to optimize their desk set-up and form a more productive workplace as many companies are now opting for hybrid workplaces.



The Swiss manufacturer has designed Logi Dock to declutter the desktop by providing a single connection point for desktop devices. It connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors while charging the laptop up to 100W.



The lausanne-based firm said, Logi Dock, is an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.



One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles, and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner.



When Logi Dock is combined with Logi Tune's calendar integration, Logi Dock provides intelligent lighting cues to notify when a meeting is about to start and comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on, or off, and end calls, the company said.



