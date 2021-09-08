

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.7 percent increase in July.



Housing, water, electricity, gas and other increased 13.7 percent yearly in August. Transport cost grew 9.6 percent and hotels, cafes and restaurants surged 5.9 percent.



Prices for furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of houses, and education gained by 5.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in August, following a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.



