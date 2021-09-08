

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Directors of Toshiba (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said the Strategic Review Committee was engaged in active dialogue with potential investors to evaluate the feasibility of a privatization as a strategic alternative. However, the Board has not yet decided and is continuing to explore feasible strategic alternatives.



The Board has decided the SRC should first focus on understanding the approach of potential investors to enhancing the company's corporate value including their approach to resolving the multiple issues faced in pursuing a privatization. The Board believes an informed discussion on pricing would be most productive once discussions on enhancing value have been completed to its satisfaction.



The Board said the Nomination Committee is considering the ideal qualifications for potential CEO successors. Also, the Nomination Committee is reviewing he requirements for director candidates who can serve as the Chairperson of the Board and members of the Audit Committee.



