

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday amid worries about the slowing pace of a global economic recovery due to the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant everywhere.



Investors also looked ahead to Thursday's European Central Bank meeting that will see policymakers debate a cut in its stimulus.



Governing Council member and Austria's central bank chief Robert Holzmann told Eurofi Magazine that the ECB may normalize policy 'sooner than most financial market experts expect.'



The benchmark DAX fell 216 points, or 1.4 percent, to 15,627 after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank lost 2-3 percent while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down around 2 percent.



Travel stocks were moving higher, with airline Lufthansa climbing more than 1 percent.



