

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit widened in July on falling exports, data published by customs office revealed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 6.96 billion from EUR 6.05 billion in June. In the same period last year, the shortfall totaled EUR 6.79 billion.



Data showed that exports dropped 2 percent on a monthly basis in July and imports gained only 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports and imports surged 26.1 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively.



Cumulatively, the trade deficit stood at a high level of nearly EUR 68 billion over twelve months to July.



