

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LIN) announced it has been selected as supplier to a new multi-billion dollar semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Under a long-term agreement with one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, the company will build, own and operate a complex of on-site plants to supply ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen and argon to the customer. Linde's total investment will be approximately $600 million.



Linde said the first plants and supporting infrastructure are due to start up in the second half of 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

