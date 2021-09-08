

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation increased in August, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.8 percent increase in July.



In August, inflation was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, goods and services related to transport, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices of clothing and footwear, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, and health care.



Transport cost increased 8.8 percent and health cost rose 2.5 percent. Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group increased 2.2 percent and those of clothing and footwear prices rose 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.4 percent in August, after a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de