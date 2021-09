LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L), a Taiwanese hardware and electronics company, reported Wednesday that its revenue for the month of August was NT$27.10 billion, 0.6 percent lower than last year's NT$27.27 billion.



Current year accumulated revenue was NT$204.54 billion, up 24 percent from NT$164.97 billion a year ago.



