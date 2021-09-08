

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that late-breaking data at the international headache society & european headache federation joint congress 2021 showed Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection reduced more monthly migraine days in a network meta-analysis study with atogepant and rimegepant.



Ajovy is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection approved for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults with both quarterly and monthly dosing options.



Migraine is a disabling chronic neurological disease that causes head pain and associated symptoms so severe that people often cannot function during an attack. Migraine reduces quality of life and disrupts the lives of those suffering from migraine and their ability to perform daily activities.



The meta-analysis indirectly assessed changes from baseline in monthly migraine days (MMD) and 50 percent reduction from baseline in MMD for patients receiving AJOVY, atogepant and rimegepant compared to placebo.



Teva said it expects the migraine treatment landscape continue to advance, and the latest data provide clinicians with new insights into the impact of choosing a treatment option for each individual patient, reducing this migraine burden for patients.



