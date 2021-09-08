

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Affinia Therapeutics announced the first two indications it will pursue with the company's next-generation gene therapies: metachromatic leukodystrophy, a fatal neurodegenerative disease, and brain metastases secondary to human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive breast cancer, a deadly form of cancer. The therapeutic candidates for these two indications are based on proprietary capsid, Anc80L65.



Also, Affinia has entered into a multi-year deal with Lonza Group in which Lonza will provide contract development and manufacturing services to Affinia for initial product candidates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LONZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de