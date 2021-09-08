

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group (AIG) announced Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer, will assume the additional role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.



Doug Steenland, Lead Independent Director, said: 'Peter's transition into the CEO role in March 2021 was seamless and the company is performing exceptionally well. His leadership is highly respected by the Board and across the company's many stakeholders.'



American International Group said Brian Duperreault, currently Executive Chairman, will retire from the Board of Directors at year end 2021.



