

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA (IQV) said that it has collaborated with HealthCore Inc., real world research organization in the United States, to advance real world evidence (RWE) studies with increased quality and efficiency.



RWE studies incorporate scientific methods with dynamic data from sources such as electronic medical records, pharmacy and medical claims, laboratory and genomics records, and patient-reported outcomes.



The company noted that the research collaboration will focus specifically on real world studies such as external comparators, pragmatic trials, and enriched studies. Enriched study types often combine secondary data sources, along with primary data collection via chart reviews and other forms of physician or opt-in patient data collection, including patient-reported outcomes.



