

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) said, based on performance to date, it continues to expect to deliver 2021 adjusted EBITDA ahead of $6.1 billion. For 2022, the company expects to sustain stronger consumption versus pre-pandemic levels and maintain industry-leading margins.



Also, the company has increased price in approximately two thirds of its U.S. portfolio, and is prepared to take additional actions if input costs continue to rise.



CEO Miguel Patricio, said: 'We are implementing necessary pricing actions to manage the cost inflation we are currently seeing, including impacts likely to carry into next year.'



