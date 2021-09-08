

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Energy company Chevron U.S.A. Inc., Delta Air Lines and Google have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to track sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology.



The companies hope to create a common, more transparent model for analyzing potential greenhouse gas emissions reductions that could then be adopted by organizations considering SAF programs.



SAF is produced from biofeedstocks that can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80 percent when compared to conventional jet fuel. SAF is a critically important lever in Delta's Flight to Net Zero, as it reduces the life cycle carbon emissions from aviation fuel.



Under a pilot, Chevron will produce a test batch of SAF at its El Segundo Refinery and will sell it to Delta at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), a major global hub for Delta's fleet. Chevron and Delta will then share results from the SAF pilot with Google Cloud to better understand emissions reporting.



Google Cloud plans to build a data and analytics framework to securely ingest and analyze emissions data from Delta and Chevron related to the SAF test batch.



The goal of the pilot will be to provide better visibility into data from their project, allowing for greater transparency and improved reporting of SAF emissions. This will help the companies to understand the environmental impacts of their operations that will be paramount as they look to mitigate climate change.



Delta already has the distinction of being the first carbon neutral airline globally and has pledged to replace 10 percent of its jet fuel with SAF by 2030. Delta Air Lines had earlier committed $1 billion over the next 10 years on its journey to mitigate all emissions from its global business from March 2020.



The airline signed a three-year SAF agreement in July to reduce lifecycle emissions by 209 metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 256 acres of U.S. forests.



This MOU also builds on Chevron's previously announced effort to be the first refiner in the U.S. to co-process biofeedstocks in a Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) process through a capital-efficient investment program.



Chevron said the data sharing and transparency component of this partnership will help it better understand the emissions from sustainable aviation fuel production and delivery, supporting its goal to advance lower carbon fuels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de