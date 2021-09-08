

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) announced it has signed a strategic agreement with OneWeb to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity via satellite in hard-to-serve areas. OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London. The AT&T service will be supported by OneWeb's network of satellites. AT&T business and government customers in Alaska and northern U.S. states will be covered later in the current year.



OneWeb is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service. It has launched 288 satellites and expects to attain global coverage with a total fleet of 648 satellites by the end of 2022.



AT&T will use this technology to enhance connectivity when connecting to enterprise, small and medium-sized business and government customers as well as hard-to-reach cell towers. It will complement existing AT&T access technologies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AT&T-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de