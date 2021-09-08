

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Santa Clara-headquartered, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), a materials engineering solutions provider, on Wednesday, has announced new products which support the silicon carbide (SiC) chipmakers to accelerate the transition from 150mm wafer production to 200mm production, which approximately doubles die output per wafer.



The company's new 200mm CMP system precisely removes silicon carbide material from wafers to help maximize chip performance, reliability, and yield, the company said in a statement.



Applied's latest 'hot implant' technology for silicon carbide chips injects ions with minimum damage to crystalline structures, thereby maximizing power generation and device yield.



Applied's IoT, communications, automotive, power, and sensors business arm developing extra products for the SiC power chip market including in PVD, CVD, etch, and process control.



