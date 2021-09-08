

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $208.07 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $86.80 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215.78 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.1% to $1.45 billion from $0.90 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $215.78 Mln. vs. $96.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.45 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 to $1.38. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.400 to $1.430 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.38 to $7.48 Full year revenue guidance: $6.190 to $6.260 Bln



