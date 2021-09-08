

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):



-Earnings: -$61.6 million in Q2 vs. -$111.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.85 in Q2 vs. -$1.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$55.0 million or -$0.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $1.18 billion in Q2 vs. $0.94 billion in the same period last year.



