

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) said on Wednesday that CoronaVac, an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by its subsidiary, Sinovac Life Sciences Co. Ltd., has received approval from the Public Health Institute of Chile for emergency use in children and adolescents aged between 6 and 17.



The Public Health Institute Director Heriberto Garcia made this announcement at a press conference following a meeting to discuss the effects of CoronaVac. He said, 'Data shows the number of infected children has been rising because they are not vaccinated. To continue protecting the population, we have approved CoronaVac for children aged six and up.'



Health experts also highlighted the good safety profile and tested immunogenic response of CoronaVac.



Earlier, CoronaVac had been approved for emergency use in children aged 3-17 years in China in May 2021. It has also been approved for use in the population aged between 12 to 17 years old by Indonesian authorities in June this year.



