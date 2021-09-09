

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) said that its shareholders approved all proposals.



At the annual general meeting, the company's shareholders approved a dividend of about CHF 0.87 per share - an increase of about 10% compared to the Fiscal Year 2020 dividend.



Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 22, 2021 and the record date for the dividend to be September 21, 2021.



