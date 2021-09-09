

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) said that it has completed the $250 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors in October 2020.



As a result, Trinity's Board has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program, effective September 9, 2021, that expires on December 31, 2022.



Trinity also declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity's 230th consecutively paid dividend, is payable October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.



