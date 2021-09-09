

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Thursday that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire long-term partner TIB Molbiol Group. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



With the acquisition, the company aims to expand PCR-test portfolio in the fight against new infectious diseases.



The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter subject to customary conditions.



Roche expects the acquisition of TIB Molbiol to enhance its broad portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants.



Both companies have collaborated for more than 20 years. TIB Molbiol's comprehensive portfolio of over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays are already available on Roche's large installed base of LightCycler PCR systems and MagNA Pure sample preparation systems.



