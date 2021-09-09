

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its phase 3 PEGASUS trial evaluating rilzabrutinib to treat pemphigus, a rare autoimmune skin condition, did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints. Safety profile remained consistent with previous results, the company noted.



'While these results are disappointing, we believe the rilzabrutinib clinical program holds great potential to address the unmet treatment needs of people living with immune-mediated diseases,' said Naimish Patel, Head of Global Development, Immunology and Inflammation.



Rilzabrutinib is being investigated in a phase 3 trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia, and in a phase 2 study for the autoimmune condition IgG4-related disease.



